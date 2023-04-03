The Batemans Bay community is reeling after a string of car thefts, with four cars still missing.
Police have received multiple reports of cars being stolen in recent weeks, or having items stolen from inside vehicles.
A police spokesperson confirmed on Monday, April 3 that while some recently stolen cars had been recovered, four are still unaccounted for.
The four incidents occurred at Catalina (February 2), Batehaven (March 23), Sunshine Bay (March 26) and Broulee (March 30).
Police are searching for the following:
Police said most of the incidents involved keys being left inside the vehicle by owners, the vehicle being left unlocked or keys being left inside an unlocked home.
Another incident at the Tuross Head and Princes Highway intersection car park saw a vehicle dented and passenger window smashed on March 29.
Batemans Bay police are reminding locals to lock vehicles and not leave any valuables in them.
Tradespeople are also urged to remove tools from their utes.
"Remove property from inside the car when you're not in it; especially mobile phones, bags, money in consoles and paperwork including registration and mail that contains personal information," police said.
Approximately 90 per cent of vehicles that have property stolen from them are unlocked.
Megan McClelland is a journalist for Australian Community Media working in the Eurobodalla. Email: megan.mcclelland@austcommunitymedia.com.au Mobile: 0448194726
