Easter Fair
Celebrate at Long Beach
The annual Easter Fair at Long Beach will return on Monday, April 10 from 9.30am. The area's best market stalls will line Sandy Place Reserve and a magic show for the kids will start at 12.30pm. There will be Easter egg guessing competitions, face painting and colouring-in competitions - be sure to get dressed in your best Easter costume!
Weekend Entertainment
Divine Miss Bette
Praised as a "must-see" performance by the LA Times, Catherine Alcorn's celebration of Bette Midler will be a night of music, dance and comedy. "The Divine Miss Bette" has received standing ovations in the US and at the Sydney Opera House with its dazzling production and vocals. Miss Bette will come to the Bay Pavilions on Saturday, April 8. For tickets and more information visit baypavilions.com.au.
Forest Theatre
Music at Tilba
Forest Theatre intertwines local music with visual imagery, linking to create a cinematic display of our relationship with nature and its future. Local musician Richard Cooke and a 7-piece band will perform their free show at the Central Tilba School of Arts on Monday, April 10 from 7pm. Learn more by calling 0407413139.
Race Day
Rotary Easter Day
Saturday, April 8 will bring another thrilling day of horse racing to the Moruya Jockey Club. The Rotary Easter Charity Ladies Day offers free entry for women and will feature best-dressed competitions and some exciting races. The first race kicks off at 1.30pm. Learn more at moruyajockeyclub.com.au.
Easter Dance
Have a Boogie at Tilba!
Tilba is hosting an Easter Dance Fundraiser on Saturday, April 8. The Good Ol' Tilba Blues Band, Shanna-nigans, Travelling Tilberrys and Tinkabell will have people on their feet in the Central Tilba Small Hall from 7pm.Tickets are cash only and available at the door, call 0400 992 246 for more information.
Forest Choir
Songs at Botanic Gardens
As part of the Eurobodalla's two-week celebration of nature, the Deep River Choir will serenade audiences for free at the Eurobodalla Regional Botanic Gardens on Monday, April 10 from 11am. Bring along chairs or a picnic blanket to settle in for an hour of beautiful vocal performance. Learn more by calling 4471 2544.
Kids Yoga
Settle into School Holidays
Get your kids practicing their bunny pose at kids yoga, hosted by Yoga at Durras. This event will help your little ones settle into school holidays with yoga and relaxation workshops for those aged 5 to 13. The first instalment is on Tuesday, April 11 at the Durras Progress Association Hall. For more information, call 0403 506 065.
Megan McClelland is a journalist for Australian Community Media working in the Eurobodalla. Email: megan.mcclelland@austcommunitymedia.com.au Mobile: 0448194726
