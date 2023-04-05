Praised as a "must-see" performance by the LA Times, Catherine Alcorn's celebration of Bette Midler will be a night of music, dance and comedy. "The Divine Miss Bette" has received standing ovations in the US and at the Sydney Opera House with its dazzling production and vocals. Miss Bette will come to the Bay Pavilions on Saturday, April 8. For tickets and more information visit baypavilions.com.au.