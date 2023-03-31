A recall has been issued for a pouring cream sold at Australian supermarkets due to potential e.coli contamination.
The Fleurieu Milk Company pouring cream has been available at Woolworths, IGA and independent food retailers in South Australia, Victoria, NSW and the Northern Territory.
The recall concerns the 300ml, 1L, 2L and 10L products, with use by dates of April 6, April 7 and April 8, 2023.
Customers have been advised to return the products to the place they bought them for a full refund.
In a statement, the South Australian company said the recall was precautionary.
"The best interests and safety of our loyal customers is always our primary objective, and on learning of the potential contamination of these products, we took what we believe is the responsible decision by immediately initiating a voluntary recall," general manager Nick Hutchinson said.
"We are working with both DairySafe and SA Health to investigate the potential microbial contamination.
"Production has now resumed, and the products will be returning to the shelves now that we know it is safe to do so.
"We are deeply sorry for disruption caused to our customers, and we thank them for their understanding, patience and support."
Customers with further information are advised to contact Fleurieu Milk Company on (08) 8558 6020 or by emailing qa@fleurieumilkco.com.au
