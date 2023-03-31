How to measure SEO performance and success

Evaluating your SEO's performance enables you to review tactics that may not be working and focus on those that yield success. Picture Shutterstock

This is branded content.



Search engine optimisation (SEO) is the process of enhancing your site to boost your visibility when people search for the goods and services you offer in search engines. The more visible you are, the more likely you gain attention and attract potential and existing clients to your brand.

Ideally, SEO is part of digital marketing, focusing on constantly driving organic traffic to your website. Thus, enforcing an efficient SEO strategy is vital to increasing your site's visibility, growing organic traffic, and improving your customer base.

However, SEO doesn't yield instant results like other digital marketing strategies. For this reason, you must track and evaluate your tactics to determine their effectiveness. This lets you know what works or doesn't work for your business and, in the long run, make more informed decisions like changing priorities to take advantage of emerging opportunities.

For more information on why SEO is essential for small businesses, you may want to check out pursuitdigital.com.au.

That said, here's a simple guide on how to measure SEO performance and success:

1. Review your conversion rate

One of the most important metrics in evaluating your website's success is to check your conversion rate. Conversions indicate the number of visitors who completed a specific call to action. They also allow you to concentrate your efforts on particular marketing tactics. A high conversion rate implies that your SEO strategies are working.

However, if you have a lot of site traffic but low conversions, you may need to make some improvements. First, determine the root cause of visitors not purchasing your products or completing a particular call to action, then come up with a solid solution. You may realise that your website's speed is slow, the content isn't engaging, or they're finding it hard to locate your contact information.

According to surveys, the worldwide mean website conversion rate is 4.31%. However, companies use different metrics depending on the goals they put in place. Therefore, you can set goals for your visitors, like email subscribing, watching a video, reading an article, etc., that can lead to visitors becoming customers. After that, track the percentage of your site's visitors who act and use the data to customise your website content and design. You can use the above statistic as your baseline.

2. Check your keyword ranking

Undoubtedly, keyword ranking is the cornerstone of any SEO tactic because it's what visitors enter into the search engines to find your website. This means that your website's keyword rankings indicate your website's performance in the search engine results pages (SERPs).

If your site ranks well for a particular keyword, it'll easily appear in the SERPs. This boosts your brand awareness and increases your visibility, which drives more traffic.

75% of all clicks go to the first three organic results, and 31.73% go to the first page. Therefore, aim to rank on the first page and attract more traffic to your site. To achieve this, ensure the keywords you use are relevant, and visitors frequently search them.

Additionally, when examining your keyword performance, it's vital to monitor growth after some time. This is because SEO is long-term, and it takes 3-6 months to show results after you make a change.

3. Monitor the click-through rate (CTR)

Another significant way to measure your SEO performance and success is to monitor your CTR. This represents the percentage of people that clicked on your page from search results. It's calculated by dividing the number of clicks on your ad by the number of times it appears.

The mean CTR for search and display ads is 1.9%. In particular, it's 3.17% for search ads and 0.46% for display ads. However, this depends on various factors specific to your ad campaigns.

A higher CTR equals better SEO and shows that your strategies are properly optimised and attractive to potential clients. However, you have to improve your content and keyword ranking if your CTR is low. The average click-through rate for the first organic search in Google results is 28.5%, and for the second and third positions, it's 15% and 11%, respectively. Therefore, ensure you make any optimisations in areas that make you lag.

4. Review your organic traffic

When people type their concerns on search engines, they get different results displaying the pages and ads relevant to their search queries.

Organic traffic is the number of visitors your website produces from users clicking on your pages whenever they appear on search engine results. It's a powerful tool to measure your SEO campaign's performance as it informs you how well your websites are doing through sessions, visitors, or clicks.

You can measure only the traffic originating from related keywords or overall organic traffic, i.e., those from branded versus unbranded keywords or those from specific keywords.

5. Examine the bounce rate

This metric shows the percentage of visitors leaving your site without further interaction. The average bounce rate is between 26% and 70%. A low bounce rate is vital as it indicates that users found your page and content very relevant, and they went ahead to click on other pages.

Alternatively, a high bounce rate shows that visitors found your site inappropriate to their search query and were uninterested in checking anything else you offered. This can greatly affect your conversion rates, and you'll have a low chance of converting them into customers or subscribers.

In such cases, try to figure out why visitors leave your page without taking action. Some possible reasons for the high bounce rate are:

Blank page or technical error

Low-quality content

No call to action (CTA)

Bad link from another site

Poor user-experience

Misleading title tag and or meta description

Slow loading page

The page isn't mobile-friendly

Sometimes, a high bounce rate can indicate that your content is self-sufficient. This can be a great sign that users found what they required and exited the site. However, before concluding that the bounce rate is nothing to worry about, you should examine the time spent on specific pages.

6. Check your backlinks

Backlinks are especially important ranking factors for websites since they represent a vote of confidence. They're created when a high authority website links to your site by mentioning and linking it on one of its pages. This signifies to search engines that your content, products, and services are reliable. Google uses this to measure trust and rank your site higher on the SERPs. This makes backlinks a vital metric for evaluating SEO effectiveness.

In addition to backlinks enabling you to measure your SEO's performance and success, evaluating them allows you to identify the links that threaten your reputation. Not all backlinks are beneficial. Some may affect your reputation. Thus, when you keep an eye on the backlinks you receive, you can quickly spot bad links, avoid link-based penalties, and protect your website from being de-indexed.

7. Track the time visitors spend on your page

Time on page is another crucial SEO performance metric for your consideration. It indicates the level of engagement visitors have with your site. As such, it's a critical metric for assessing website efficiency. An average user can take 10-20 seconds before deciding whether to quit or continue reading. Visitors leaving within that time indicate that something isn't working: It can be the poor quality of content, slow page speed, unattractive design, or a combination of those.

On the other hand, visitors spending more time on your site signifies that your content meets your visitors' expectations and satisfies them. When users spend more time on your page, they're more likely to consume your content, develop trust with your brand, and ultimately convert into quality leads.

8. Review impressions

Impressions are the first indicators of your SEO campaign's performance. An impression refers to the number of times your content is displayed in search results, regardless of whether it's clicked. Even though they don't drive traffic or revenue to your company, you can use impressions to evaluate the efficiency of the keywords you're ranking for.

High impressions indicate that the keywords you're showing up for have a high search volume and are worthwhile for your website.

9. Check for crawl errors

Crawl errors happen when search engines can't open a page or move from one page to another, making it hard for them to index your content. This can hinder how your website appears on search engine results since Google can't rank a page it can't access. Several crawl errors can make Google doubt the overall health of your website, and it indicates you have some glaring SEO issues.

Google provides a way to assess crawl errors and informs you if it's having difficulty navigating through your pages. To check for them, go to crawl errors and navigate to the URL errors section. Next, click on the URL you want to check, then search your page for the link.

Conclusion

The effectiveness of your SEO campaigns greatly influences your ranking and visibility on search engines. The higher you rank and the better your visibility, the more traffic you generate, and the more chances you have to convert potentials into customers. To establish a successful SEO campaign, you must devise a solid plan.