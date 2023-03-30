The University of Wollongong (UOW) is changing the name of several of its domestic campus locations, including Bega and Batemans Bay.
UOW Bega will now be UOW Bega Valley, while the Batemans Bay campus will be changed to UOW Eurobodalla.
UOW said it had made the changes with the aim of strengthening the local identities of the uni's domestic campuses and their connections with the communities they serve.
UOW deputy vice-chancellor and vice-president Professor Sean Brawley said the changes would better reflect the surrounding communities in which the campuses are located.
"Over the past 25 years, UOW has developed a strong network of regional and metropolitan campus locations that play a vital role in their communities. The change in name for some of our regional and metropolitan campus locations will ensure UOW's identity is consistent.
"In our regional areas, in particular in the Bega Valley and Eurobodalla, the updated names will highlight the immense role that these campuses play in supporting students throughout the Far South Coast."
The change was announced to staff and students last week and will be implemented in the coming weeks.
