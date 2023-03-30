Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Teen arrested in Riverina after police pursuit in SUV allegedly stolen from Nowra home

Updated March 31 2023 - 9:22am, first published 9:21am
A teenager has been arrested in the Riverina region driving an SUV allegedly stolen from a home in Nowra on Friday.
A teenager has been charged following a pursuit with police in the state's Riverina region.

