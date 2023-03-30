Teen arrested in Riverina after police pursuit in SUV allegedly stolen from Nowra home

A teenager has been charged following a pursuit with police in the state's Riverina region.
A Holden SUV was reported stolen from a Nowra address on Thursday, March 30. The vehicle was then involved in a police pursuit along the Princes Highway at South Nowra just after 11am.
The pursuit was terminated due to safety concerns.
About 4.45pm that afternoon, police received complaints regarding a Holden SUV travelling south on the Hume Highway towards Gundagai.
Officers from Riverina Traffic and Highway Patrol located the Holden on the highway about 5pm, and after failing to stop when directed, a pursuit was initiated before being terminated due to safety concerns.
The Holden continued travelling west along the Stuart Highway with road spikes successfully deployed near Martins Road, Borombola, about 5.20pm, deflating the front driver's side tyre.
Road spikes were again deployed at Forest Hill; however, the Holden lost control after swerving to avoid them, colliding with the rear of a Toyota Hilux utility, travelling south.
The Holden rolled and came to stop against a tree. The driver, a 17-year-old boy, attempted to flee and was arrested in the backyard of a nearby residence.
The teen was taken to Wagga Wagga Police Station before being transferred to hospital, under police guard, for treatment.
He has since returned to the station where he has been charged with police pursuit - not stop - drive dangerously, learner not accompanied by driver/police officer/tester, not give particulars to other driver, and breach of bail.
An outstanding warrant for property offences was also executed.
The teen was refused bail to appear at a children's court today, Friday, March 31.
