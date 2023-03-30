Am I officially a morning person?

You know those morning people?
As a former sports reporter I used to joke that Sunday mornings before 9am only existed in the minds of cyclists and runners.
I never thought I could be one of them, but sometimes it just works.
I know many, many people who stay up till all hours of the night - watching tv, watching TikToks, reading a book or playing games and sometimes I get a bit envious that they seem to have so much downtime to use as they please.
See I'm normally tucked up in bed by about 9.30pm. But I'm up most mornings before 6am.
When my body clock first started deciding I should be up with the roosters I was pretty offended, but over time I've grown to appreciate the quiet of the early mornings.
My former housemate was a bartender so he'd come home at 2am and likely watch a series or movie before nodding off. He'd then be lucky to be up before 11am.
On a Saturday morning I would have around five hours to myself to be productive - or as lazy as I wanted - before he'd even see the light of day.
And it's similar with work too - you can make a cuppa and start clearing out the emails and then getting through your tasks without a single phone call knowing it's hours before your co-workers will even boot up their computers.
In many ways it is freeing.
In a roundabout way you end up with just as much free time as everyone else, you're just making use of it at a different time of day.
Jacob McMaster,
Deputy Editor
I am passionate about amplifying people's stories and trying to do them justice in the written word. I find pressure washing videos soothing. email me jacob.mcmaster@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0406 212 845.
I am passionate about amplifying people's stories and trying to do them justice in the written word. I find pressure washing videos soothing. email me jacob.mcmaster@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0406 212 845.
