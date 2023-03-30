An 81-year-old woman has died at the scene of a two-vehicle crash on the Princes Highway at Narooma.
Emergency services were called to the Princes Highway near Bowen Street at 12.15pm on Thursday, March 30.
A police spokesperson said the female driver's Volkswagen was travelling south when it collided head on with a northbound Toyota van.
The woman was trapped for a short time before being freed. Paramedics treated the woman, but she died at the scene.
The 42-year-old man driving the van suffered leg fractures and was airlifted to Canberra Hospital.
The highway was closed in both directions and traffic diverted until about 3.50pm.
The South Coast Police District established a crime scene and are continuing to investigate the crash.
A report will be prepared for the coroner.
Megan McClelland is a journalist for Australian Community Media working in the Eurobodalla. Email: megan.mcclelland@austcommunitymedia.com.au Mobile: 0448194726
