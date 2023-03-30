Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

81-year-old woman has died after colliding with van at Narooma

Megan McClelland
By Megan McClelland
Updated March 31 2023 - 1:26pm, first published March 30 2023 - 4:02pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A woman his died at the scene of a two-vehicle crash on the Princes Highway at Narooma.
A woman his died at the scene of a two-vehicle crash on the Princes Highway at Narooma.

An 81-year-old woman has died at the scene of a two-vehicle crash on the Princes Highway at Narooma.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Megan McClelland

Megan McClelland

Journalist

Megan McClelland is a journalist for Australian Community Media working in the Eurobodalla. Email: megan.mcclelland@austcommunitymedia.com.au Mobile: 0448194726

Local News

Get the latest Batemans Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.