Gilmore MP's tribute to Cathie Hurst

Gilmore MP Fiona Phillips has paid tribute to Catherine Hurst in a Constituent Statement delivered in the Federation Chamber in parliament on March 30.
The full transcript of the speech is below.
I rise today to pay tribute to Catherine Hurst, a truly remarkable woman from Bingie on the NSW South Coast who has recently passed away.
Cathie first came to many people's attention for her deeply courageous and dignified public testimony as a local cancer patient at the 2022 Parliamentary Inquiry into Rural and Regional Health.
And her contributions as a member of the ONE New L4 Eurobodalla Regional Hospital Advocates Group were confronting and effective.
Cathie bravely told her story as a local witness under oath and it could only be described as heroic and searingly uncompromising.
It took courage to do what she did.
Those listening understood precisely what it meant to be in her shoes when she was told she would need to make long, uncomfortable journeys to access radiotherapy.
But it wasn't just about her, Cathie told her story for other cancer patients' who live in regional and remote areas. She was a tireless and passionate advocate for health and community.
Cathie's impactful contributions speaking at large rallies, petition presentations (including two to me), and media interviews brought her into personal contact with all manner of community.
As well as with Federal and State representatives.
She established productive relationships and friendships with many of them, including myself, Dr Michael Holland and the new NSW Health Minister Ryan Park.
Cathie was a modest but genuine local hero, and we were all honoured to know her.
She had a fierce spirit, and a kind heart.
Cathie will always be remembered for her tireless work as an advocate for better rural and regional healthcare.
However, Cathie's life was more than that...
She was a retired member of DFAT, and had a wide circle of longstanding friendships in and outside government circles, and from her many international postings.
And I know she will be fondly remembered by all as a valued colleague and a wonderful friend.
I'm happy to know that just this weekend she would have been thrilled to watch her advocate, friend and local member, Dr Michael Holland get re-elected.
But more importantly...
It brings me immense joy to know that in her final days Cathie was able to watch one of her daughters get married.
I know that Cathie's passing is a great loss to her partner Grahame, her parents, siblings, and children.
I offer my deepest condolences to all of them. Cathie was a beautiful and loving family member and a pillar of the community.
And her legacy will live on through the memories she created with all those who knew her.
She was an inspiration to us all with her resilience, courage, and unwavering commitment to improving healthcare for rural and regional communities.
We will miss her warmth, her intelligence, and her generous spirit.
Vale, Cathie.
Your legacy lives on.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.