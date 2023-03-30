Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Fiona Phillips pays tribute to Cathie Hurst

Updated March 30 2023 - 3:33pm, first published 3:32pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gilmore MP's tribute to Cathie Hurst
Gilmore MP's tribute to Cathie Hurst

Gilmore MP Fiona Phillips has paid tribute to Catherine Hurst in a Constituent Statement delivered in the Federation Chamber in parliament on March 30.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Batemans Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.