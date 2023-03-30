Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Council to call 400 community members for satisfaction survey

Updated March 30 2023 - 10:04pm, first published 3:35pm
Picture by Eurobodalla Shire Council
The Eurobodalla Shire Council will be calling 400 land lines and mobiles to conduct 15-minute community satisfaction surveys.

