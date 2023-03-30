The Eurobodalla Shire Council will be calling 400 land lines and mobiles to conduct 15-minute community satisfaction surveys.
The council will work with third party research company, Micromex to gauge how satisfied the community is with council services.
The calls were scheduled to begin from Monday, March 27.
General Manager Warwick Winn said the surveys will give the council a better understanding of community priorities given the council's future financial challenges.
"Participants will be asked for their views on council's services so we can gauge how we're going, and make sure we're placing our resources where they are most needed and valued," Mr Winn said.
The questions will ask the community to rate the importance and their personal satisfaction of environment management, roads and youth services.
Given the growing concerns of scams, the council wants to assure the community that Micromex will always identify themselves at the start of the call and will not ask for information that could be used to identify individuals.
However, the surveyors will ask for demographic information to help result analysis.
