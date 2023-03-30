Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

650 triathletes battled it out at the Batemans Bay Triathlon Festival

Megan McClelland
By Megan McClelland
Updated March 30 2023 - 2:24pm, first published 11:56am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Triathletes gearing up to swim 1.9 kilometres down Tomaga River from the Tomakin Rivermouth. Picture by Ben Marden Photography
Triathletes gearing up to swim 1.9 kilometres down Tomaga River from the Tomakin Rivermouth. Picture by Ben Marden Photography

The Batemans Bay Triathlon Festival attracted 650 triathletes and a further 300 runners on March 25 and 26.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Megan McClelland

Megan McClelland

Journalist

Megan McClelland is a journalist for Australian Community Media working in the Eurobodalla. Email: megan.mcclelland@austcommunitymedia.com.au Mobile: 0448194726

Local News

Get the latest Batemans Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.