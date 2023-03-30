The Batemans Bay Triathlon Festival attracted 650 triathletes and a further 300 runners on March 25 and 26.
This year's triathlon turned into a celebration of the South Coast, with the first 'Bay to Bridge' run welcoming more than 300 competitors race along the foreshore and Batemans Bay bridge.
Triathletes had the choice of competing in five different races while Bay to Bridge runners could choose from a half marathon, 10 kilometre, 6.8 kilometre or 2 kilometre run.
The March 25 triathlon kicked off at 8am when triathletes geared up with their goggles to swim 1.9 kilometres up Tomaga River from Tomakin Beach.
They then cycled more than 50 kilometres along George Bass Drive between Tomakin and Moruya before finishing off the day with a 15 kilometre run through Tomakin streets.
Matt Lewis of Jervis Bay topped the podium in the men's category with a finish time of 2:33:29. Dimity Perren topped the women's category with her time of 3:08:07.
The Bay to Bridge Run on March 26 saw some triathletes return for a recovery run and hundreds of local runners hit the pavement at 8am.
Kate Ahern was the fastest across the finish line in the half marathon, finishing 1:36:11 while Allan Whatmough won the men's category with a time of 1:19:24.
Elite Energy, the event organisers have thanked the community, local volunteers and the Tomakin Sports Club for their support of the festival.
"Events like the Batemans Bay Triathlon Festival aren't possible without the help of local volunteer groups, who provide greatly appreciated help at water stations, aid stations, and across the event," they said.
Elite Energy has been hosting the Batemans Bay Triathlon since 2012.
Megan McClelland is a journalist for Australian Community Media working in the Eurobodalla. Email: megan.mcclelland@austcommunitymedia.com.au Mobile: 0448194726
