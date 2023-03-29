Vale Catherine Hurst

Cathie's vital contributions as a local witness under oath in total support of her local Healthcare Advocate-in-Chief and now Member for Bega, Dr Michael Holland MP, could only be described as heroic and searingly uncompromising: Ensuring that those listening to her testimony, most particularly NSW Health's senior executive, understood precisely what it meant to be in her and so many other local cancer patients' shoes when directed to make needlessly long, uncomfortable journeys to access Local Radiotherapy which, with a little thoughtfulness and consideration as shown to other NSW districts with lesser populations and aged demographics, could be provided locally.