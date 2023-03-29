Vale Catherine Hurst

Fitzroy and Mylène Boulting wrote this obituary on behalf of ONE New L4 Eurobodalla Regional Hospital Advocates and the community.
First known to many of us for her deeply courageous but dignified public testimony as a local cancer patient at the 2022 Parliamentary Inquiry into Rural and Regional Health, Cathie was a devastatingly effective member of the ONE New L4 Eurobodalla Regional Hospital Advocates Group and made a special contribution, typically without fanfare, whose significance it is impossible to calculate or over-estimate.
Cathie's vital contributions as a local witness under oath in total support of her local Healthcare Advocate-in-Chief and now Member for Bega, Dr Michael Holland MP, could only be described as heroic and searingly uncompromising: Ensuring that those listening to her testimony, most particularly NSW Health's senior executive, understood precisely what it meant to be in her and so many other local cancer patients' shoes when directed to make needlessly long, uncomfortable journeys to access Local Radiotherapy which, with a little thoughtfulness and consideration as shown to other NSW districts with lesser populations and aged demographics, could be provided locally.
Cathie's impactful contributions speaking at large rallies, petition presentations and media interviews also brought her into personal contact with all manner of Federal and State political representatives, with many of whom, like Federal Member for Gilmore, Fiona Phillips MP, and our new Health Minister and community friend, Ryan Park MP, she established a relationship of warm regard and respect for a modest but genuine local hero.
Most of all was her deep admiration for and unswerving loyalty to our Local Member, Michael Holland MP, Member for Bega, for whom in her last days she made sure to arrange with absolute practicality, but not a small dose of her customary irreverence, for her partner to lodge her postal vote, as he put it, for "guess who?".
A retired member of Commonwealth's AUS AID, Cathie had a wide circle of longstanding friendships in and outside government circles and from her many international postings. She will be fondly remembered by all as a valued colleague and a wonderful friend.
We express our deepest condolences to her partner, Grahame, and to her parents, to her siblings and to her children, in their personal loss of a fine and loving family member.
In customary defiance of medical opinion, it was entirely in character of Cathie in her last days to successively watch over the marriage of a daughter and for the elections to be completed and the count of her favourite Local Member to be successfully confirmed before literally letting go and quietly slipping off peacefully into the deepest of all sleeps.
Vale, Cathie: We shall all miss you.
