The finest resort style living

42 Litchfield Crescent, Long Beach
$1,200,000 - $1,250,000
Agency: Ray White Batemans Bay 02 4472 6565
Contact: Steven Mason 0414 937 352
Inspect: By appointment
If you're after quality family living, this stylish, split-level home has plenty to offer, with impeccable modern finishes throughout. It features a modern kitchen with large stone bench tops and a walk-in pantry that flows into the generous open-plan family/dining area.
Complementing the kitchen and living area is a huge covered deck, incorporating a bar and meals area with a wonderful built-in heated spa pool.
It is perfectly positioned in a beautiful location in walking distance to Cullendulla inlet and only three minutes away from the beach. The crescent, which acts like a circuit, wrapping around on itself, is another big selling point, as Steven Mason, real estate agent, explains.
"There are a lot of young families and retirees in the area so it's a great old-school family suburb where all the kids are out safety playing in the streets. It's got a really good feeling to it," Steven said.
There is also a fully equipped theatre room wired for surround sound, five bedrooms with built-in robes, and a lock-up garage with internal access. Enjoy the double vanity in the ensuite of the main bedroom, easy maintenance yards, an outdoor shower and fire pit area.
If you want to get back to nature and enjoy the surrounding beaches, this is a wonderful opportunity to purchase your dream home.
