Moruya RSL Sub Branch has launched "Friends of the RSL" in a bid to attract volunteers ahead of Anzac Day.
The branch is asking members of the community to get involved on Anzac Day or Remembrance Day so they can create an inclusive, community-centred celebration of our diggers.
Michael Weyman has teamed up with Friends of the RSL and is planning to lend a hand next month: "it means everything to help our veterans."
"My father was heavily involved in raising money for the Moruya War Memorial Swimming Pool. Anything that was happening in Moruya, Dad was right behind it.
"I was brought up as a kid to always jump in and help the community."
Whether it's running the barbecue, moving chairs for the elderly or helping coordinate the march, any support is welcomed.
Moruya sisters Gail and Cheryl Sutherland have been volunteering for over a decade to show ongoing support for their dad, Frank, who manufactured camouflage nets in the Second World War.
"We are very happy to carry on his legacy - the RSL has been a big part of our lives," they said.
If you would like to join Friends of the RSL or would like to donate some of your spare time to Moruya RSL, email moruyarsl@southerphone.com.au.
