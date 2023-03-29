Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Our People

Moruya RSL launches 'Friends of the RSL' ahead of Anzac Day

Updated March 29 2023 - 1:19pm, first published 12:51pm
Friends of the RSL Michael Weyman, Cheryl Sutherland, David Brown, Mick Power, Vicki Mennie and Gail Sutherland. Picture supplied
Friends of the RSL Michael Weyman, Cheryl Sutherland, David Brown, Mick Power, Vicki Mennie and Gail Sutherland. Picture supplied

Moruya RSL Sub Branch has launched "Friends of the RSL" in a bid to attract volunteers ahead of Anzac Day.

