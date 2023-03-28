Looking back: New school building for Nelligen

A NEW school building and teacher's residence is about to be erected at Nelligen, and it will be seen by advertisement in this issue that tenders for same close on 12 th April.
MR. Harvison has donated £1 each to the four local Churches, Convent and Hospital in acknowledgement for their prayerful sympathies and kindly offices during his recent illness, and as a thanks-offering for his speedy recovery.
AT 11 a.m. on Easter Sunday, Nelligen shall have the pleasure of hearing special music by members of the Goulburn Light Horse and Braidwood Brass Bands. A recital will be given at Bateman's Bay at 8 p.m., and at Mogo at 10 a.m. Easter Monday.
WALLAGA Lake cricket team, which is comprised of darkies, won the Tilba Association competition this season, Dignam's Creek being runner up. Clem Bate, of Tilba, took 55 wickets at an average of 6.1 during the competition.
THE estimated cost of the provisional Parliament House buildings at Canberra, referred to the commonwealth Public Works Committee for consideration, is £174,000. This is exclusive of furnishings and fittings.
EVERYBODY looking skywards; Householders' tanks nearly dry; Vegetation dying for a refresher; Moruya gone to Sydney for the Show and Races.
THE South Coast and Tableland again won the district competition at the Royal Show, with Western Districts second and the Murrumbidgee Irrigation area third, the points gained by the winner being 723.
AT a largely attended public meeting held in the Bodalla Hall - Mr. Hutchison in the chair - it was decided to tender Miss Daisy Callaghan, who is to be married shortly, a complimentary social on Friday night, 20 th April, and make her a presentation. Miss Callaghan has always been a very willing worker at the local dances and the residents intend to take this opportunity to show their appreciation.
THE usual monthly meeting of the Moruya Progress Assn. took place in the Shire Hall on Tuesday last. Present: - Messrs. O. J. Armstrong (chair), C. Johnson, C. Cheeseman, Rev. J. B. Fulton and Sec. C. Carter. ...The matters of the light at the Police Stations corner and endeavoring to make Moruya an urban area were left to stand over till next meeting.
NERRIGUNDAH. (From a Correspondent.) On Wednesday, 28 th inst. we lose from our district another of our popular young ladies, Miss L. O'Toole, who has endeared herself to one and all. She will take up duties at the Goulburn District Hospital on 1 st April. Judging from the capable manner that she nursed Mrs. J. Whelan, of Bodalla, through a very serious illness, speaks for itself the success that awaits this young lady.
Extracted from the Moruya Examiner by the Moruya and District Historical Society Inc. If
you are interested in history why not join us and become a volunteer at the Museum or our
library. Check us out at https://www.mdhs.org.au
