Looking back: New school building for Nelligen

NERRIGUNDAH. (From a Correspondent.) On Wednesday, 28 th inst. we lose from our district another of our popular young ladies, Miss L. O'Toole, who has endeared herself to one and all. She will take up duties at the Goulburn District Hospital on 1 st April. Judging from the capable manner that she nursed Mrs. J. Whelan, of Bodalla, through a very serious illness, speaks for itself the success that awaits this young lady.