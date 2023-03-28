Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Home/Community/History

Looking back: New school building for Nelligen

Updated March 29 2023 - 9:25am, first published 8:56am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Nelligen School building and residence circa 1900.
The Nelligen School building and residence circa 1900.

A NEW school building and teacher's residence is about to be erected at Nelligen, and it will be seen by advertisement in this issue that tenders for same close on 12 th April.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from History
Local News

Get the latest Batemans Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.