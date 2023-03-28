Eurobodalla Shire councillors have voted to renew a licence that will see the popular Moruya Rodeo continue over the next five years.
The vote comes after months of petitions, debate and submissions to the council. Six of the nine councillors voted for the renewal at their ordinary meeting on Tuesday, March 28 after 16 people earlier made submissions at the public forum.
The submissions sparked debate amongst councillors before they voted around midday.
The Moruya Rodeo has run for 48 years and attracted more than 4000 locals and tourists at the 2023 event.
Submissions were made by RSPCA Eurobodalla president Louise Webb, former councillor Tom Slockee, Moruya Rodeo Association president Andrew Mehl and Senior Scientific Officer at RSPCA Di Evans.
The debate centred around animal cruelty and injury at the event.
Mr Mehl was one of the first to make a submission and spoke about an "unfortunate" accident at the 2023 rodeo where a steer broke its horn.
"It was immediately taken [away] for assessment," he said.
Ms Webb from the RSPCA was surprised to hear about this example of an animal injury. She said council reports had previously said attendees at the rodeo had not observed any instances of animal cruelty. Mr Mehl's claim undermined this report.
"Councillors are being asked to approve an event that is vehemently opposed in the United Kingdom, New Zealand and other parts of Europe and America," she said.
"We could still have [animal] events, we just need to evolve so there is no cruelty."
READ MORE:
Dr Evans, who followed on, said the Australian Veterinary Association and RSPCA did not support rodeos.
"It is disappointing that children attend rodeos and are learning that animals can be used in a detrimental way for entertainment," she said.
Countering Dr Evans and Ms Webb's arguments was retired veterinarian and Narooma resident Philip Gray.
Mr Gray said animals perceived pain differently than humans and understanding neuroanatomy was key to understanding the stress of animals.
Councillors David Grace, Anthony Mayne and Alison Worthington spoke against the licence renewal, saying the rodeo had fostered animal cruelty and injury.
"I can't get past the fact that we are harming animals. I'm being asked as an elected representative to possibly grant a licence which will see a level of animal cruelty. I can't get around this," Cr Mayne said.
Cr Grace said after seeing the hard work of farmers and graziers in central NSW, he did not believe the rodeo correctly reflected the skilled practices of those farmers.
"Rodeos are not what happens on the land. We need to show what modern, country skills look like," he said.
Councillors Tanya Dannock, Peter Diskon, Tubby Harrison, Rob Pollock, Amber Schutz and Mayor Mathew Hatcher spoke for the licence renewal.
Cr Harrison said he had never seen the gallery so full in his time as a councillor when discussing the rodeo. "There is overwhelming support for this event. We should not even be considering voting no," he said.
Cr Dannock said banning all rodeos should be a "natural step", but that the decision sat with the state government.
"I vote in favour because at this point in time, it would cause more angst and distress to the humans in the community [if the licence is not renewed]," she said.
Megan McClelland is a journalist for Australian Community Media working in the Eurobodalla. Email: megan.mcclelland@austcommunitymedia.com.au Mobile: 0448194726
Megan McClelland is a journalist for Australian Community Media working in the Eurobodalla. Email: megan.mcclelland@austcommunitymedia.com.au Mobile: 0448194726
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.