Boorowa Rovers RLFC have beaten the Moruya Sharks in a close-fought, physical game to walk away with the 2023 Ack Weyman Memorial Shield.
Sharks coach Mick Elliot wanted his team to be strong in defence for their first game of the 2023 season at Ack Weyman Oval, Moruya on March 25.
He said the Sharks started off positively, with the Rovers not making it outside their half in the first set of six. However, the bomb-kick at the end of that possession was dropped by the Sharks fullback and Boorowa's Nick Stevens claimed the loose ball and scored under the posts within the first two minutes of the game.
The Sharks, however, were not dismayed. It didn't take long for Sharks dummy half Pugs Ingram to jump over the try line from the play the ball. Jacob Hill converted the try to draw the scores level 6-all after 11 minutes.
The Sharks were able to continue to build the pressure. They put together a strong set-of-six off the kick off. Their clearance kick on the fifth tackle was dropped by the Rovers, giving the Sharks a scrum feed 20 metres from their attacking try line.
They were able to convert, with left winger Albert Murray ducking over for a try to put the Sharks ahead 10-6. Jacob Hill nailed the sideline conversion for the Sharks to be leading 12-6 after 14 minutes.
However, the Sharks failed to capitalise on the momentum they had and the opportunity to tighten the screws on Boorowa. They dropped the kick-off, opening the door for an attacking set-of-six from Boorowa. However, Boorowa dropped the ball on their second play, letting Moruya off the hook.
At the end of the first 25-minute-third, Moruya was ahead 12-6.
Boorowa came out strong after the break.
It looked like Boorowa would draw the scores level four minutes into the second third, however Moruya's halfback Gavin Olive jumped onto the back of the Boorowa player in a crucial try-saving tackle. Boorowa almost scored in the corner in the follow-up play and eventually got the breakthrough when Nick Stevens plucked the ball from fullback Ray Turner's hands off the kick to score his second try of the day.
The conversion from straight in front of the goal hit the crossbar and bounced back to miss.
Not long after his try saving intervention, Olive limped off with a twisted ankle.
Elliot said it was a big loss for the team, who only had two substitutes to start, especially because Olive had been "looking very sharp," Elliot said.
With 17 minutes in the second-third, the Sharks were leading 12-10.
The Sharks kick-off went out on the full, giving Boorowa an opportunity to attack again.
Pressure was building, and with nine minutes to go in the second third, a Shark's player was sin-binned for 10 minutes after starting an on-field scuffle.
The ensuing Boorowa penalty set them up for an attacking set of six, however they weren't able to hold the ball, dropping it on the second tackle and gifting Moruya a defensive scrum feed.
Knock-ons and sloppy-ball handling were the theme of the game in wet and drizzly conditions, and Moruya dropped the ball with six minutes to go in the third. It opened the door, and this time Boorowa were able to capitalise, sliding over for a try with four minutes before the break to take the lead 14-12.
What was one quickly became two, when Boorowa scored on their first set of six off the kick off, taking the lead out to 18-12. The conversion was scored right at the end of the second-third for Boorowa to be leading 20-12.
In the final third, Moruya started strong and forced a line drop out in their first attacking set.
New Sharks recruit Adrian Greyson scored with six minutes to go. Another successful conversion cut the lead down to just two points.
While there was frantic play in the final few minutes of the match, the Sharks were unable to force another try.
The final score was 20-18 to the Boorowa Rovers.
Elliot said he was proud of how the team performed, especially given the Rovers had several subs compared to the Sharks' two.
"It was our first hit out all year, and most of them played 80 minutes or more," he said.
"Our fitness got us through to the end of the game. We did well to hang in there.
"My aim is to have them fit and raring to go for the first competition game."
The Sharks will play in the Monaro Knockout rugby league tournament coming to Batemans Bay on March 31 to April 2.
The Group 16 kicks off in Round One on April 15.
James Tugwell is a reporter for Australian Community Media in Batemans Bay. james.tugwell@austcommunitymedia.com.au 0447 189 738
