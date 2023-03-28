Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Boorowa Rovers defeat Moruya Sharks in 2023 Ack Weyman Memorial Shield

James Tugwell
By James Tugwell
Updated March 28 2023 - 4:25pm, first published 4:21pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Boorowa Rovers RLFC and Moruya Sharks players after the 2023 Ack Weyman Memorial Shield.
Boorowa Rovers RLFC and Moruya Sharks players after the 2023 Ack Weyman Memorial Shield.

Boorowa Rovers RLFC have beaten the Moruya Sharks in a close-fought, physical game to walk away with the 2023 Ack Weyman Memorial Shield.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Tugwell

James Tugwell

Journalist

James Tugwell is a reporter for Australian Community Media in Batemans Bay. james.tugwell@austcommunitymedia.com.au 0447 189 738

Local News

Get the latest Batemans Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.