A Malua Bay RFS volunteer is the inaugural winner of a scholarship which will see her undertake a challenging adventure of learning new skills and pushing her boundaries.
Emily Targett is one of three recipients of the Gary Barton Memorial Youth Scholarship and will embark on an 11-day journey aboard the STS Young Endeavor sailing ship.
Ms Targett has never sailed before, and said that was half the appeal for her in applying for the opportunity.
"I like taking any opportunities that come up," she said. "If that means doing something I've never done before, I jump at it."
She said pushing herself to the limits was "the biggest thing" she was looking forward to.
"I'm excited to be in a position where I am challenged but there are people there to teach me - more experienced people," she said.
"Pushing my body as well as my mind to the limit."
The Gary Barton Memorial Youth Scholarship was founded in 2023 and open to RFS volunteers between 18 and 23 years old. It wants to create the opportunity for RFS volunteers to learn new skills.
Ms Targett has been in the RFS since she joined as a cadet whilst still in high school. When she moved to the Eurobodalla in 2021, she immediately joined the Malua Bay crew - where she is the youngest member.
"RFS is about companionship, learning skills and having the practical skills to act in an emergency," she said.
It is not confirmed when Ms Targett will depart on the Young Endeavour, but she is looking forward to sharing the new skills she learns, and a wonderful tale, with her RFS crew members when she returns.
James Tugwell is a reporter for Australian Community Media in Batemans Bay. james.tugwell@austcommunitymedia.com.au 0447 189 738
