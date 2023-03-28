Anthony Gill: Taxation reform

"Calling for tax reform is like calling for everybody to love each other, . . . well, yes, we all agree - but how do we make it happen, and what does it look like?" former Australian treasurer Peter Costello said in 2020.
Our taxation system is beset by complexity, allowing some taxpayers to get away with paying less than their fair share. It also taxes the wrong things. By taxing workers wages and business enterprise it puts a drag on the economy.
Economists through the centuries have agreed that the only fair tax is a tax on economic rent. Economic rent was discussed in the previous article. If you missed it, the rent is unearned income, or the 'free lunch' that monopoly owners of land and other natural resources receive. The land and things freely provided by nature belong to all of us. By taxing the economic rent the wealth generated by the community is distributed back to the community rather than remaining in private hands.
The major component of a tax on rent is land value tax. Local governments already tax land value, also known as site value or unimproved capital value. State governments already tax miners and the oil and gas companies through state royalties.
These taxes are simple to collect and impossible to avoid. No other taxes are required to run all three levels of government. Income tax, GST and the raft of taxes levied on businesses would all be abolished.
Each taxpayer could have a tax savings account. When they had surplus money they could pay it into their account to be credited against future tax obligations. The balance would be indexed to inflation to protect its value over time.
The tax savings account would also serve an important role for controlling the amount of money circulating in the economy. More on that in future articles.
Anthony Gill is a Batemans Bay Primary and Moruya High graduate and former air force pilot who always had a passing interest in economics, but found it a conversation-stopping subject to broach.
He thinks society is currently like a frog boiling in a pot - largely oblivious of the problems heating up around us. He hopes his ideas provide some education for those people who are adversely affected by the current capitalist system.
His book 'The Luckier Country' was published in 2022.
