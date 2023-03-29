Banksia Villages has celebrated the creativity of residents and staff at the inaugural Banksia Village Art Exhibition.
More than 50 artworks were submitted by residents and staff of the Banksia Lodge, the independent living village.
Some of the works were available to purchase, but many Banksia residents were just happy to have their art shared and admired.
Banksia Villages' CEO Graham Wise officially opened the exhibition on Friday, March 24. The exhibition was created after staff realised that many residents had a collection of art, but did not have the opportunity to display their works.
"This is really a showcase of what the residents and staff can do. It gives people insight into people who might not be active anymore, but have a passion and history for art," Mr Wise said.
Val Dundas entered two of her pastel paintings she completed in 2022 into the exhibition, "Youak, Murrumbidgee River" and "Winter". She insisted she is just an "ordinary amateur" but her recent works come after decades of practice.
Close to 100 residents, staff, families and local members of the community saw the exhibition, with some leaving the event with new artworks.
Banksia resident Barbara Day was thrilled that her two paintings of Broulee sold within an hour of the exhibition opening.
Other notable pieces were Cathy Oliver's 1988 photographs, captured in Egypt. Cathy said she had "travelled everywhere" including Nepal, Switzerland, Turkey, Spain and India, but she loved Egypt the most.
The exhibition included works by Kevin Ward who was involved in Creative Arts Batemans Bay Inc (CABBI) and has had pieces featured in The Gallery, Mogo.
Mr Ward and his collection of mixed media paintings moved into Banksia Village in November 2022, but that didn't stop him from creating two more pieces for this exhibition.
Kay Francis, who entered two of her pastel and oil paintings of Australian landscapes, was surprised to learn many of her neighbours were also seasoned artists.
"I cannot believe that in this small area, there is so much talent," Ms Francis said.
Lorraine Walton-Markham, the activities coordinator at Banksia, was thrilled with the turnout.
"It's not just about selling the art - it's all about seeing those happy faces," she said.
Megan McClelland is a journalist for Australian Community Media working in the Eurobodalla. Email: megan.mcclelland@austcommunitymedia.com.au Mobile: 0448194726
