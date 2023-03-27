New Marine Rescue Batemans Bay vessel nearing completion

Marine Rescue Batemans Bay will welcome a new vessel to the fleet.
The new 6.3 metre walk-through console Naiad (NYE-ADD) boat to be called Batemans Bay 21 is being built at Yamba Welding and Engineering on the NSW North Coast. Completion is almost finished for the new vessel
Marine Rescue NSW Senior Manager Fleet Kelvin Parkin said the boat would help save lives.
"This new rescue boat will play a vital role in Marine Rescue's mission of saving lives on the water," Mr Parkin said.
He recently visited Yamba to check on the construction of the boat, and said everything was progressing well.
"We are very much looking forward to adding this vessel to our fleet," he said.
Mr Parkin said the walk-through console on BM 21 was a key design feature.
"It allows the crew safe and easy access to the front of the boat," he said.
"It creates a really safe environment for the crew to work in so they're not standing on the edge of a vessel and it reduces the risk of falling overboard when you are working lines or dropping anchors or even when you are talking to other members of the public when you need to get a communication across."
The vessel will be powered by twin 115hp outboard engines capable of reaching speeds of 38 knots.
The new rescue boat also features a full Raymarine suite including radar and side scan sonar.
BM 21 is one of 38 new rescue boats funded by the NSW Government's $37.6 million investment in 2019 to support the vital, life-saving work of Marine Rescue NSW volunteers.
