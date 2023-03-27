The Batemans Bay Junior Tournament is returning for 2023.
Organised by Batemans Bay Tennis Club and Tennis Australia, the competition is open to tennis players in the 12, 14 and 16 age groups.
The tournament attracted around 60 players in 2022, and is hoping to build increased interest in tennis throughout the region.
The competition includes 12 events for boys and girls in singles and doubles.
READ MORE:
It is seen as a pathway for aspiring tennis players to hone their skills and a pathway for aspiring tennis players giving all juniors the opportunity to obtain an Australian Ranking.
Registrations for the event, which is in the school holidays from April 21 to 23, opened on March 10 and run until April 11.
There will be a canteen running throughout the tournament.
For more information, or to register, visit batemansbaytennis.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.