Eurobodalla Shire Council's sustainability education officer Alex King says NSW households throw out $2.5 billion of edible food every year.
At the free composting workshop in Moruya on Friday, March 24, she said that council has been running the workshops for 12 years to help keep food waste out of landfill.
READ ALSO:
Shanna Provost who runs the composting workshops for council likened hot composting to baking a cake which starts with setting the oven.
First select a site for the compost bin, ideally in a vegetable garden or somewhere convenient.
Slice out a section of earth the same size and shape as the bin for it to sit in, secure from vermin.
If the site is concrete or stones, use mulch or soil as the base.
Ventilation comes from a section of poly pipe with a few holes drilled in the sides of it which is placed in the middle of the bin, along with twigs to aid ventilation and drainage.
The second layer is shredded paper or corrugated cardboard but not glossy paper, followed by the piece of earth that was sliced out for the base or alternatively organic compost.
To speed up the process, add manure from herbivores like kangaroos, horses or goats.
Just about any type of waste food can be composted except seafood, fishbones and meat which attract vermin.
Crushed egg shells, rice, pasta, bread, paper towels, cotton buds, coffee grounds and vacuum cleaner lint are acceptable, as are onion peel and chopped citrus peel.
They are all green materials in the composting process, full of nitrogen.
To avoid producing sludge, for every one part of green material, three parts of carbon-rich brown material should be added.
Brown materials include paper, grass clippings that have turned brown, sugar cane mulch and hay.
Don't be tempted to introduce worms.
"If they rock up to the party from the earth below that is beaut but it is the microbes in the soil that do most of the work," Ms Provost said.
In summer the composting process would be underway in two months but at this time of year it may take four months.
"You will know it is done because it will smell sweet," Ms Provost said.
"If it is warm or hot it is still cooking but if it is cool to the touch it is ready to go."
The next round of workshops will likely be held in November.
In the meantime there is information on council's website.
Love your regional news? Then sign up for the Voice of Real Australia, daily news from across the country delivered free to your inbox
Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a writer, researcher and journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, Bodalla to Tilba, plus Bermagui. Contact me at marion.williams@austcommunitymedia.com.au if you have a story you think our readers would like.
Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a writer, researcher and journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, Bodalla to Tilba, plus Bermagui. Contact me at marion.williams@austcommunitymedia.com.au if you have a story you think our readers would like.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.