A partnership between a local business, a rugby club and a school is aiming to grow participation in sport and keep young kids healthy and active.
Betta Home Living Batemans Bay donated rugby jerseys and a kit bag to Batemans Bay Primary School, facilitated through Batemans Bay Boars Juniors, to add to the balls they sponsored in 2022, to help students get involved in sport.
Betta Home Living owner Geoff Hatton said it was all about keeping children active and teaching them life skills like commitment and teamwork.
"The community supports us so we think it's important to give back to the community," Mr Hatton said.
Batemans Bay Boars Juniors run training clinics after school at Batemans Bay Primary for around 20 students from Year 3 to 6 and president Ron Meek said the club wanted to give back to the school.
"It's about giving back to our community," he said.
He played rugby as a young boy and has been involved with the sport all his life. He said playing rugby taught mate-ship, support, teamwork and communication.
"It's not about teaching them rugby, it's about teaching them to be good members of the community," he said.
"It's not just about rugby - we are trying to build participation in all sports."
The new jerseys will be used for other sports too, but will help the school to make participating in sport the best possible experience for new students just giving sport a try.
James Tugwell is a reporter for Australian Community Media in Batemans Bay. james.tugwell@austcommunitymedia.com.au 0447 189 738
