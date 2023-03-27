'Historic night' as Labor's Michael Holland claims election victory for Bega

Labor's candidate for the seat of Bega Michael Holland called Saturday "a historic night" as it became clear he would be re-elected.
While counting continues this week, official results from polling stations across the electorate Saturday night had Dr Holland comfortably ahead of Liberal opponent Russell Fitzpatrick.
On the two-candidate preferred count, Dr Holland was in the lead 60.93 per cent to Mr Fitzpatrick's 39.07 per cent.
Dr Holland had also claimed 44.24 per cent of the first preference vote by the time counting was complete at 10.30pm Saturday.
Counting will continue from Monday, including pre-poll votes. Given 51 per cent of Bega had voted early, it's expected the gap could close, but even Mr Fitzpatrick has conceded it wouldn't be enough to see him across the line.
Among cheers and whistles from his crowd of supporters at a post-election party at Moruya Bowling Club, Dr Holland said he was honoured and proud to have been re-elected as Member for Bega.
"It's a great honour, it's a great responsibility," he said.
"It's a responsibility that I take in the same way I took my medical responsibilities where I had the responsibility for people's families and their lives.
"I look forward to the next four years to try and do that for the rest of the community."
In his victory speech, Dr Holland thanks his wife, local branch members and volunteers.
He also acknowledged the other candidates "who all stood up to express themselves in the democratic process".
"It's been such a grassroots Labor movement here. It's been done with elbow grease, on the smell of an oily rag - a true Labor movement.
"I think we're on the verge of a historic trifecta," he said.
"Last year I became the first Labor member elected to the Bega electorate.
"Tonight I'm the first Labor member to be re-elected for the Bega electorate.
"And I believe that I will be the first Labor member for Bega to be elected to a NSW Labor government."
Former NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet conceded defeat on Saturday night amid significant swings away from the Liberal-Nationals Coalition right across the state, particularly in regional areas.
Mr Perrottet praised the "genuine battle of ideas" in the election campaign and asked NSW to get behind the new Premier Chris Minns.
"I believe he will lead with the same decency of the same integrity that he has led with so far.
Integrity was also flagged by Dr Holland as being a key measure of his role.
"We have had a cohesive and disciplined team, which is a team, if it has the privilege to be the next NSW government, will be a fresh start for NSW.
"People wanted integrity, transparency and consistency in their elected member.
"The principle concerns were about health, housing and education which is what NSW Labor will do for our state."
