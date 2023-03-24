Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Nsw Election

Dr Michael Holland promises $32,000 upgrade to Batemans Bay pontoon

Updated March 24 2023 - 2:49pm, first published 2:26pm
MP Fiona Phillips and Dr Michael Holland met with Geoff Fielding on March 24 to announce upgrades to the Batemans Bay pontoon. Picture by Megan McClelland

Member for Bega Dr Michael Holland has promised a $32,000 upgrade to the Batemans Bay pontoon if elected on March 25.

