Member for Bega Dr Michael Holland has promised a $32,000 upgrade to the Batemans Bay pontoon if elected on March 25.
Dr Holland and Member for Gilmore Fiona Phillips visited the Batemans Bay foreshore a day ahead of the March 25 election to announce the refurbishments to allow better access for passenger transfer and those with a disability.
The promise comes after Dr Holland received feedback from "multiple constituents" and the Batemans Bay Business and Tourism Chamber about the lack of accessibility options.
"This commitment will go towards the installation of a mobility hoist to help those who require additional assistance accessing boating and water activities," Dr Holland said.
The funds will also go towards an apron for the pontoon which will allow mooring and passenger transfer for seaplanes.
Ms Phillips said the proposed upgrades could open up new possibilities for tourism for Batemans Bay.
"These small modifications will not only increase physical access to our town centre and the Clyde River but also open up the possibility of seaplane routes servicing Batemans Bay and beyond," Dr Holland said.
The L-shaped pontoon opened in early 2022 and was recently used to receive passengers from international cruise ship, the Seabourn Odyssey.
