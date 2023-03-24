Bega orthopaedic surgeon and Clean Energy for Eternity founder Matthew Nott has scaled one of the highest trekking mountains in the world, Mera Peak.
Mr Nott has spent the past week in Nepal and the Himalayas preparing for the ascent to 6500 metres, which he completed overnight Wednesday (our time).
In the lead up top the ascent, Mr Nott posted updates to his social media accounts and YouTube.
With two weeks to go until the summit, he said he had been training two hours a day for for three months, with just one rest day each week.
"I've lost 12 kilos, but feeling strong, giving myself every chance," he said.
He also shared footage of the amazing scenes of the Holi Festival in Kathmandu where he and his trek buddies joined in the colourful celebrations.
Earlier, he hiked up seven of Canberra's mounts in a single weekend, reaching the trig stations on Mt Taylor, Black Mountain, Mt Ainslie, Mt Majura, Red Hill, Big Monks, Narrabundah Hill and Brown Mt.
While at Mera Peak base camp - at an elevation of 5000 metres - he shared how exhausted he was feeling in the rarified atmosphere.
However, there was obvious elation the following day when reaching the summit - unfurling a CEFE T-shirt for the photo op.
