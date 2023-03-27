Two caravan park owners have been recognised for their lifelong commitment to the industry.
Bob and Carol Carver were awarded the Caravan and Camping Industry Association NSW (CCIA) President's Award in recognition of their service to the association over many years.
CCIA president Mark Lindsay said the Carvers demonstrated the highest level of passion, involvement and unwavering commitment to the Association and the caravan and camping industry over many, many years when he presented the award at Lakesea Park Caravan Park on March 23.
"Bob and Carol are veterans of our industry and an inspiration to the thousands of others who are now following in their footsteps," Mr Lindsay said.
"They have been instrumental in helping to make our industry the great success it is today."
Bob and Carol bought Pacific View - now Caseys Beach Holiday Park - 40 years ago.
They've since added Clyde View Holiday Park, Lakesea Park and Regatta Point Holiday Park to their portfolio.
Ms Carver said she loved working in caravan parks because "every day is different".
"We love building and improving caravan parks," she said.
"We never think it's work."
She has loved meeting people from all across the country throughout the years, especially those who returned year after year and built up a relationship with the couple.
"People are on holidays so they are normally in a good mood," she said.
Mr Carver served on the CCIA Board of Directors from 2003 to 2012. He also held the position of Regional President of the South Coast region for 21 years.
The couple said they had no plans on moving on from the business and will keep running caravan parks for the foreseeable future.
"It's always good," Mr Carver said.
James Tugwell is a reporter for Australian Community Media in Batemans Bay. james.tugwell@austcommunitymedia.com.au 0447 189 738
