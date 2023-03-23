Traffic changes as crowds expected for sport festival

There will be changed traffic conditions for a sporting festival coming to the Eurobodalla.
The annual Batemans Bay Triathlon Festival and the new Bay to Bridge Running Festival will be happening on March 25 and 26, affecting traffic around Tomakin, Broulee and Batemans Bay.
More than 600 athletes are expected at the Batemans Bay Triathlon Festival based out of Tomakin Sports Club.
Event organiser Hew Colless from Elite Energy said Batemans Bay and Tomakin were beautiful places to host sporting events.
"South Coast locations like Batemans Bay and Tomakin are a clear favourite on our event calendar," he said.
The triathlon festival features five race distances, including the aquabike race (1.9km swim and 55km bike only). This years' triathlon distances, in the swim/bike/run format, range from the shorter Super Sprint (300m/10km/2km) and Sprint (600m/25km/5km), to the Standard (1.5km/40km/10km) and Classic (1.9km/55km/15km).
Close to 300 runners are expected at the starting line of the new Bay to Bridge Running Festival on March 26.
The run takes in a scenic journey starting on the Batemans Bay waterfront, across the recently opened Clyde River Bridge and continuing along the foreshore. There are distances of 2km, 5km, 10km or a half marathon.
Drivers can expect delays on George Bass Drive near Tomakin, Mossy Point and Broulee on March 25, and around Clyde Street and along the Batemans Bay foreshore on March 26.
More details on both events can be found at eliteenergy.com.au
