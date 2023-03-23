Traffic changes as crowds expected for sport festival

The triathlon festival features five race distances, including the aquabike race (1.9km swim and 55km bike only). This years' triathlon distances, in the swim/bike/run format, range from the shorter Super Sprint (300m/10km/2km) and Sprint (600m/25km/5km), to the Standard (1.5km/40km/10km) and Classic (1.9km/55km/15km).