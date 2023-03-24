A historic double-decker bus transformed into a portable home and café is travelling around Australia raising money for charity through selling coffee.
Motorists flash their lights and toot their horns as they zoom past Lawrence 'Lorie' Norton in his 1949 Leyland double-decker bus travelling at the maximum speed of 45 km/h on the Princes' Highway along the south coast.
He bought his bus 'Corazin' - Spanish for heart - for $950 15 years ago from a quarry in Hillston and spent three years stripping it back, rebuilding and refitting it into a home.
The trained high voltage glove and barrier linesman used the bus as his home for a few years. However five years ago, he decided he was unhappy with his life and wanted something more.
"I cut back all my projects until I just had one project that I put 100 per cent of myself in to," he said.
He sold everything he had except the bus and started running a portable café and donating the profits to charity.
"Living a life in service not only touches your mind, but it touches your heart," he said. That's how he decided upon Corazin as the name.
On March 22, 2019 he launched his green and yellow portable café on the first of its fundraising drives - leaving from Bendigo to Canberra, then Bega and up the east coast. He would sell coffee from his bus and donate the funds to different charities.
READ MORE:
In the 26,000km he has driven since, he's crossed the Nullabor twice, driven past Uluru and along the east coast - all a far cry from the peak hour Abbotsford commute the bus did daily in Sydney during the 70s.
He's driven kids to school in Indigenous communities in the Kimberley's and taught them to make coffee, been stranded by border restrictions during COVID and camped many nights in different holiday parks around the country.
Corazin parked in Big4 Batemans Bay Holiday Park from March 22 to 28 whilst crawling north trying to raise awareness and funds for the sick.
Mr Norton is driving the bus raising money for Muscular Dystrophy Australia (MDA) through selling coffee and home-made kombucha.
MDA supports people with muscle dystrophy (MD) - a genetic disease that causes progressive weakness and loss of muscle mass.
"Hey, how's it going - come on it," Mr Norton said to a lady from Tweed Heads holidaying in Batemans Bay who came up to the open café sign outside the bus.
"So you're doing this for Muscle Dystrophy Australia?" she said while waiting for her flat white, and the conversation commenced, as Mr Norton said they often did, about MDA and how he got involved with them.
Mr Norton has four friends who suffer from MD and his ex-girlfriend lost her father to the disease. It was his death that set Mr Norton's focus on raising money to support those living with the disease. That was March 2022, when he set off from Perth eastward across the Nullabor raising money for MDA.
The Tweed Heads local listened to Mr Norton's explanation and purpose.
"That's terrific. Good on you," she said. "Keep the change."
Mr Norton said such exchanges weren't uncommon on his trip and, while he loved to meet travellers and locals alike, his highlight was meeting people who suffer from MD.
"When I meet people with muscular dystrophy - that is one of my biggest treats being out here," he said.
He's met people who have never reached out to anyone else about their condition or had support. In the week leading up to his parking in Batemans Bay, he met three such people, some still recovering from trauma of Black Summer Bushfires whilst trying to support their family and cope with their disease.
"To stop in and say hello to people and let them know someone is out there batting for them, makes me open a café every day," Mr Norton said.
"If I live every day opening the door and helping someone, then it makes me happy."
It was after Corazin blew a radiator and water pump through Coober Pedy on his first fundraising trip that Mr Lawrence was hit with bills and expenses which threatened to ruin his fundraising plans.
He was in debt, and called his parents to say something had to change, or he was done.
Yet, as he looked for alternatives to quitting, he saw a coffee cup stain leaking onto a piece of paper on the desk of his living room in the bus.
He started painting with coffee grounds, always featuring the circular base of the coffee cup in his works.
He sells the coffee artworks using the profits to fund the trip - fuel, his food and other necessities - so all the funds from coffee and kombucha can go to MDA.
"I painted my way out of debt," he said, and continued on around Australia towards Perth.
Since he began his fundraising drives four years ago, Mr Norton has raised more than $70,000 for different charities, $10,000 of which has been donated to MDA.
Mr Norton has no plans on stopping any time soon, and will continue travelling up the east coast towards Burrill Pines and Lake Conjola showing people his heart.
You can follow his journey or donate:
James Tugwell is a reporter for Australian Community Media in Batemans Bay. james.tugwell@austcommunitymedia.com.au 0447 189 738
James Tugwell is a reporter for Australian Community Media in Batemans Bay. james.tugwell@austcommunitymedia.com.au 0447 189 738
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.