Deidree Jones is perhaps one of Batemans Bay's hardest-working volunteers.
Since 2012, she has been raising awareness for Motor Neurone Disease (MND) in Batemans Bay every fortnight.
When Deidree began volunteering more than 10 years ago, her stall banner read out the statement: "one person is diagnosed with MND every day." Recently, that figure has jumped to two people every day.
Deidree's journey with MND started in February 1985 when her mother was diagnosed with the debilitating disease.
"Doctors kept putting her falls down to her age, but she could walk miles. She kept working up until she was 64," Deidree said.
"When she was diagnosed, the doctors told me she had three years, but it was so quick."
She passed away aged 67 on October 29, 1985.
According to MND New South Wales, the cause of 90 to 95 per cent of cases is unknown. It can also affect people some people for decades, and some for just months before becoming fatal.
Motor Neurone Disease refers to a group of diseases that causes neurones to degenerate and die. It can affect nerves controlling muscles that help us to swallow, speak or breathe.
"Everything goes on you, but your brain is perfect," Deidree said.
Deidree's aunt passed away from the disease just four months after her diagnosis, yet former Batemans Bay woman Sharon Penman lived with the disease for 10 years before passing in 2019. Her husband, Phil volunteers alongside Deidree.
Although Deidree spends a lot of her time volunteering for MND NSW, the Snowy Hydro Helicopter Service, Eurobodalla Dream and Achieve and the Batemans Bay Lions Club, she still considers herself a shy person.
"At least if I get out there, I can bring myself [out of my shell]. Otherwise I probably wouldn't say boo!"
Deidree admits that she still gets upset talking to people about the disease, especially when people approach her who have also lost someone to the disease.
"It amazes me how many people know someone with MND and how generous those people are," she said.
"We had a girl from Wagga Wagga visit the stall and buy all of the beanies, and another from Young bought all of our travel mugs. Both of them had lost someone to the disease."
So if you're heading down to the Village Centre or Bridge Plaza on a Saturday, Deidree encourages everyone to pay a visit along with her fellow volunteers Bronwyn Hargreaves, Phil Penman, Barb Gellatley and Padma Goerman.
All funds raised go towards research, support and more awareness for Motor Neurone Disease.
Megan McClelland is a journalist for Australian Community Media working in the Eurobodalla. Email: megan.mcclelland@austcommunitymedia.com.au Mobile: 0448194726
