Oscar Jackson has swept up the gong while facing Broulee surfing legends, winning the men's open division of Deano's Memorial Competition on March 18.
The 13-year-old faced 18 other competitors aged between 13 and 60. Luckily, surfing conditions at South Broulee Beach were favourable for groms on the day.
The memorial competition started in 2015 to celebrate surfing legend Dean Cristallo who died in a car crash in 2014.
Dean's brother, 'Pigsey' presented Oscar with his trophy, previously won by Dave Perry, Harry Phillips and Dean's close friend, Brendan Sheldon.
The competition sees the Malua Bay Boardriders and Broulee Boardriders join forces to celebrate Dean's love of surfing and community.
Lyndall Jackson has been watching her two sons Oscar and Charlie add to their trophy collection for the past few years.
"Oscar started surfing when he was 4 years old. Just last year he won the Junior Far South Coast Regional Titles in Dalmeny."
Oscar beat up-and-coming teen surfers Koby Jackson of Lake Tabourie and Lincoln Dell of Broulee in the open event.
Jules Mcarthy won the under 13s division with Charlie Jackson following closely behind, while Richard Gonzales topped the over 45s competition.
Junior Broulee Boardriders President Trent Carne said the next juniors event will be held at Broulee on April 1.
Megan McClelland is a journalist for Australian Community Media working in the Eurobodalla. Email: megan.mcclelland@austcommunitymedia.com.au Mobile: 0448194726
