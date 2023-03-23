Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
13-year-old Oscar Jackson beats 18 surfers in Broulee men's open competition

By Megan McClelland
Updated March 23 2023 - 2:11pm, first published 1:34pm
Charlie and Oscar Jackson with their trophies from Deano's Memorial Competition on March 18. Picture by Lyndall Jackson

Oscar Jackson has swept up the gong while facing Broulee surfing legends, winning the men's open division of Deano's Memorial Competition on March 18.

