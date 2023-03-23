Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Home/News/Local News
Nsw Election

How much Bega candidates spent on social media advertising, and who they targeted

James Tugwell
By James Tugwell
Updated March 23 2023 - 4:21pm, first published 4:14pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bega votes: Who spent how much on social media ads and who were they targeting?

In the race for the seat of Bega, some candidates are turning to social media advertising to appeal to key voters.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Tugwell

James Tugwell

Journalist

James Tugwell is a reporter for Australian Community Media in Batemans Bay. james.tugwell@austcommunitymedia.com.au 0447 189 738

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Batemans Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.