Council says road connecting Moruya to Braidwood will partially open in April

By Megan McClelland
Updated March 23 2023 - 3:14pm, first published 12:11pm
Road work at Pigeon Gully on Araluen Road. The road is expected to open to commuters for limited parts of the day in April.

Three years after widespread fires and torrential rain made Araluen Road inaccessible, the Eurobodalla Shire Council has announced the road will fully reopen later this year.

