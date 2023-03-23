Three years after widespread fires and torrential rain made Araluen Road inaccessible, the Eurobodalla Shire Council has announced the road will fully reopen later this year.
Sections of the road are expected to open at limited times from April.
The council's director of infrastructure Tony Swallow admitted it had been a "long road to recovery" since major landslides closed off a section of the road in October 2020 and bushfires decimated the entire area in 2019.
"I'm pleased to say that, more than three years after the bushfire impacts, Araluen Road will soon open again," Mr Swallow said.
Residents in the Deua River Valley and Merricumbene were temporarily shut off from their properties and have struggled with poor access since the floods and fires.
"The mostly unsealed road surface suffered, bridges were damaged, and multiple roadside slopes collapsed with very serious consequences for the community living there," Mr Swallow said.
In 2021, it was reported that the 28 landslides and new minor slips were causing delays in the overall progress of the repairs.
Despite the road being slated to open in coming months, more upgrades are scheduled throughout the year.
Council's senior engineer Aaron Dunne said the major landslide at Pigeon Gully (about 43 kilometres from Moruya) has been challenging.
"At Pigeon Gully we've built a 250 metre long retaining wall where the road had collapsed, and installed rock bolts and tension mesh to stabilise the slope above.
"We will also reconstruct and seal the road at this location shortly. While this work will continue for a few months, we hope to let commuters pass through the work site on weekends and on weekdays outside of 7am-4pm work hours."
The council's responsibility for roadworks ends just north of Pigeon Gully where the Queanbeyan-Palerang Regional Council area begins.
"We're extending the sealed section of road between Stewarts Road and J-Tree Road by an extra kilometre. We are also about to start upgrading the 1.4 kilometre section just north of the RFS shed," Mr Dunne said.
Commuters can keep up to date by checking the roadside message board at Araluen Road in Moruya for access changes over coming months.
Megan McClelland is a journalist for Australian Community Media working in the Eurobodalla. Email: megan.mcclelland@austcommunitymedia.com.au Mobile: 0448194726
