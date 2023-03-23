Despite the mercury topping 30 degrees, the Youth Against Domestic Violence Colour Run saw more than 500 people turn out to raise awareness for domestic violence on March 18.
For the first time, the Moruya colour run was a free event thanks to the Office of Regional Youth and Coordinaire.
The community ran, walked, skipped and dance along the 5-kilometre walking track with colourful dust, bubbles, slime and music filling the air at Riverside Park.
Eurobodalla Shire Council's Youth Development Officer Michaela Burtenshaw said the community turnout has been growing every year despite challenging weather conditions: "Last year it flooded and we still had a good result, this year it was very hot, but we still saw lots of families join in."
Mayor Mat Hatcher, Mark Ethell from the Waterfront Hotel, firefighters and teachers put up their hands to get dunked to raise money for the Eurobodalla Domestic Violence Committee.
Just under $1000 was raised.
Ms Burtenshaw said the day was a great example of community connection and support for those suffering from domestic violence.
"We're talking about something that has a bad impact, so being able to do something fun and healthy brings out the joy in kids, parents and older people.
"Everybody in the community felt welcome and it was great to see people run freely and enjoy the colours."
A free barbecue was cooked by the Moruya Lions Club, the Mr Whoppa ice cream van handed out free ice creams and the Moruya Fire and Rescue cooled everyone down with the hose.
The event is expected to be welcomed back again next year.
