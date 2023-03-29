Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Our People

Eurobodalla Regional Botanic Gardens horticulturalist Dylan Morrissey collects orchids

James Tugwell
By James Tugwell
March 29 2023 - 12:23pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Acting gardens and nursery supervisor at the Eurobodalla Regional Botanic Gardens and passionate orchid-collector Dylan Morrissey among the Gardens' orchids that he loves. Picture by James Tugwell.
Acting gardens and nursery supervisor at the Eurobodalla Regional Botanic Gardens and passionate orchid-collector Dylan Morrissey among the Gardens' orchids that he loves. Picture by James Tugwell.

A childhood love for orchids helped a south coast horticulturalist uncover his lifelong passion; now he owns more than 1000 orchids.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Tugwell

James Tugwell

Journalist

James Tugwell is a reporter for Australian Community Media in Batemans Bay. james.tugwell@austcommunitymedia.com.au 0447 189 738

Local News

Get the latest Batemans Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.