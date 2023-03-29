A childhood love for orchids helped a south coast horticulturalist uncover his lifelong passion; now he owns more than 1000 orchids.
From as soon as he could crawl, Dylan Morrissey's parents would find him out in their well-loved veggie patch stealing beans, strawberries or other plants.
"I have always known I've loved plants," Mr Morrissey said.
In many ways, loving plants was in his roots. His grandfather has been growing and collecting orchids more than 60 years.
It was at the Manly Warringah Orchid Society Show in Sydney that a 10-year-old Mr Morrissey won his first orchid - a Dendrobium speciosum rock lily - in a raffle.
"As soon as I was holding it, I thought 'this is cool. I like this. I could do this.' I've just done it ever since," he said.
"I was hooked."
By the time he'd reached the door at the show, he'd been given three or four more orchids by keen Society members excited to see a young person interested in their passion.
That first Dendrobium speciosum, now more than a metre wide and with more than 70 flower spikes in season, is planted in pride of place in Mr Morrissey's garden. It was to be the first of hundreds.
"Orchids just look good, like an artwork or landscape. It's very rewarding when they look like they should, having bought something little and grown it into a big plant for a show or meeting," he said.
There are more than 1000 orchids in Mr Morrissey's personal collection, ranging in size from a few centimetres tall to a few metres wide.
"They are very collectable and very challenging", he said, and each orchid comes with a long term goal of helping it flourish season after season.
"It's a challenge getting something from the depths of the rainforest in South America and trying to grow it here," he said.
A collection of more than 1000 may sound like a lot, but Mr Morrissey said his was only a small sample of the estimated 28,000 to 35,000 naturally occurring species around the world. There are 250 native species orchid in the Eurobodalla alone.
There are another 150,000 to 200,000 man-made hybrid species.
Mr Morrissey has seen his first love for orchids grow, bloom and expand into other plants.
He is currently acting gardens and nursery supervisor at the Eurobodalla Regional Botanic Gardens, overseeing day-to-day operations throughout the whole gardens.
"Everything we do here is exactly the same as with the orchids," he said.
The Gardens lost most of their orchid collection during the Black Summer Bushfires, but Mr Morrissey said he had counted 20 species occurring naturally on site at the Botanic Gardens since then.
Every few weeks he'll walk the tracks around the Gardens hunting for new species.
"I'm ecstatic finding [a new orchid]," he said. "It is the biggest rush. Something you've only ever seen pictures of before - to find it in the wild and take other people and show it is unreal.
"It's like having a new kid - you just want to show it off."
James Tugwell is a reporter for Australian Community Media in Batemans Bay. james.tugwell@austcommunitymedia.com.au 0447 189 738
