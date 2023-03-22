Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
2311 Eurobodalla Road, Cadgee

Emily Gibbs
By Emily Gibbs
March 22 2023 - 1:30pm
Coastal meets rural living

3 Bedroom | 2 Bathroom | 4 Car

  • 2311 Eurobodalla Road, Cadgee
  • $1,629,000
  • Agency: Whale Coast Realty 02 4476 2699
  • Contact: John Murray
  • Inspect: By appointment

Located in glorious Cadgee is this magnificent property right on the Tuross River.

