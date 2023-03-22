Coastal meets rural living

Located in glorious Cadgee is this magnificent property right on the Tuross River.
Having been in the family for 160 years, the 80 acres of land has approximately 400 metres of amazing river frontage right next to Murphy's Bridge.
Step inside the home to a beautiful, vast space. The area has a double sided fireplace and the new kitchen has modern, matte black cabinetry and top-of-the-line Smeg appliances.
The house keeps surprising with a huge 100 square metre entertaining space overlooking the river. Use this for parties, dancing or renovate into extra bedrooms for the home.
There are decks on both sides of the house for you to pick your spot for morning coffee or afternoon wine.
The infrastructure around the property includes solar panels (approx. five kilowatt) and 10 kilowatt battery system, a huge machinery shed, a large double garage, water tanks and a brilliantly set-up guest glamping hub for visitors. There are two paddocks on the river side - the house paddock and horse/cow paddock, plus an extra machinery shed.
Located only 20 minutes to Bodalla and 34 minutes to Narooma, you can enjoy the combination of coastal living and rural privacy.
If you want to be in a peaceful and private space, with the river for swimming at any time, this is the property for you.
