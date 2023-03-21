There's a big few weeks of golf coming up for a south coast emerging athlete, playing in some of the biggest tournaments of her career.
Catalina golfer Sophie Eppelstun will compete in the Australian Women's Classic Bonville, the Australian Junior Amateur Championships and in the NSW team at the National Junior Interstate Series Titles all within the space of a month.
Club Catalina director of golf and Sophie's coach Rod Booth said making each of the competitions was an incredible feat, especially given Sophie's age.
The Australian Women's Classic Bonville is a professional tour event, and Sophie has been invited to play as an amateur.
"They don't hand out invitations lightly, so to get one as a 16-year-old is impressive," Booth said.
Sophie is one of just five girls from across the state selected to represent NSW in the Interstate Series.
She was selected based on past results, including her success in the Ladies Australian Amateur, Ladies NSW Amateur and the Senior Pennant for St Michaels Golf Course in Sydney. She progressed through the pennant playing for "one of the top clubs in Sydney," Booth said, and only lost one game in the whole year.
Booth said Sophie showed "extreme dedication to her practice", and a desire to always keep improving.
For 10 weeks she has been commuting up to Sydney on weekends to play in the women's pennant competition.
He said March 18 and 19 was the first weekend in 2023 Sophie wasn't travelling for a golf tournament, and that she had spent four to five hours each day out on the Club Catalina course honing her game.
"Her ability to understand her swing and what needs to be done and how to apply that into her game is outstanding," he said.
"When you look at junior golf and how popular and prominent it is - in Sydney in particular - when you see a girl from the country showcasing her talent, it's fantastic," he said.
The Year 11 student manages to balance her golfing passion and practice was also completing her school work. She hopes to move into the USA college system after school.
Booth said Sophie had turned down an invitation to play at the NSW Women's Open because she couldn't fit it in her schedule.
"It's not bad to be declining invitations at her age," he said.
Sophie will be playing in Bonville from March 31 to April 2, the Australian Junior Amateur Championships at the Tasmania Golf Club from April 11 to 14 and the National Juniour Interstate Series in Ulverstone, Tasmania from April 17 to 20.
James Tugwell is a reporter for Australian Community Media in Batemans Bay. james.tugwell@austcommunitymedia.com.au 0447 189 738
