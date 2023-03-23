Elliot optimistic before Sharks' first pre-season run

The Moruya Sharks head coach is optimistic before his team's first pre-season match.
Mick Elliot said the squad was training well and really excited to take their energy from the training park out onto the field in the Ack Weyman Memorial Shield against Boorowa Rovers on March 25.
"We've been training since Australia Day and the boys are really excited," Elliot said.
"They just want to get out there and play footy."
The Ack Weyman Memorial Shield has been played since 2019 and is played against Boorowa because Ack's nephew is involved in the club. The Sharks won the shield 24-8 in 2022.
Elliot said the trial game would be an opportunity to try players in different positions and test different playing combinations.
"We are treating it as a fitness thing and a chance to work on combinations," he said.
The squad has spent time honing their attack, and Elliot wants to focus on building a rock-solid defence before the Group 16 season kicks off.
"If your defence is good, your attack flows off the back of that," Elliot said.
"Defence all comes down to attitude. If you want to do it, you do it.
"Hopefully we'll keep them to the bare minimum."
The Ack Weyman Memorial Shield will be the first time in a long time Elliot is standing as coach on the sidelines. He only signed with the Sharks in November and said he was nervous before stepping back into the coaching spotlight.
"I want to do well for the town," he said.
" I'm trying to get all the boys together and be mates and do everything together and hopefully win a few games. And I think we should."
The Ack Weyman Memorial Shield is at Ack Weyman Oval on March 25.
League Tag kicks off at 2pm, first grade at 3pm.
The Sharks will also play in the Monaro Knockout rugby league tournament coming to Batemans Bay on March 31 to April 2.
The Group 16 kicks off in Round One on April 15.
