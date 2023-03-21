Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Moruya's Blake Donnelly crowned Eternal Lightweight Champion of Australia.

James Tugwell
By James Tugwell
March 21 2023
Moruya MMA fighter Blake Donnelly has been crowned Eternal Lightweight Champion of Australia. Picture supplied.

A Moruya MMA fighter has been crowned Eternal Lightweight Champion of Australia.

