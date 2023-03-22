Man pleads guilty after attempted car theft at bottle shop

A Queanbeyan man who was arrested after trying to steal a car at a Batemans Bay bottle shop has pleaded guilty to four charges.
Vishal Sharma, 29, did not appear in Batemans Bay Local Court on March 20 but submitted guilty pleas via email for four charges: take and drive conveyance, possess or use a prohibited weapon without a permit, unlawfully obtained goods (personal custody) and drive etc. when visiting privileges withdrawn - prior offence.
According to documents tendered to the court, Sharma came upon an unlocked car parked with the keys in the ignition in the Cellarbrations drive through bottle shop in Batemans Bay on March 2.
The documents said the car's owner was in the bottle shop when they heard their car starting. They rushed outside to see Sharma in the driver's seat.
The documents said the victim grabbed Sharma through the driver's seat window as the car started moving. The two wrestled through the window of the moving car, with the victim trying to turn off the ignition.
The car came to a halt when the victim overpowered Sharma and turned off the car.
Sharma was then pulled from the car by shop owners and the victim and restrained until police arrived.
The papers said Sharma's licence was already suspended after he was caught travelling 45 km/h over the speed limit in February.
The documents said when police searched Sharma they found a homemade knuckle duster and a stolen membership card to an ACT club.
Sharma will appear in Queanbeyan Local Court on April 3 for sentencing.
