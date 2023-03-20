Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Batemans Bay Boars and Broulee Dolphins combine as Batemans Bay Broulee Rugby Club

Updated March 20 2023 - 4:15pm, first published 2:37pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Broulee Dolphins and Batemans Bay Boars will combine for 2023. File pictures.

The Batemans Bay Boars and Broulee Dolphins senior men's teams have agreed to combine for season 2023.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Batemans Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.