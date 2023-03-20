The Batemans Bay Boars and Broulee Dolphins senior men's teams have agreed to combine for season 2023.
The two rugby union clubs made the decision to merge after South Coast Rugby Union Executive attempts to relaunch a local competition with five to six teams failed to attract the necessary number of players and teams for the 2023 season.
They will play as the Batemans Bay Broulee Rugby Club.
It was recognised the Eurobodalla area needed to keep interest in rugby union high in the area.
Braidwood have confirmed they will stand alone this season as reformed club with good numbers. Teams in the Bega Shire struggled for numbers, and Milton too failed to register a team in 2023.
READ MORE:
Batemans Bay was struggling to form a full squad and Broulee had good interest but was short of the required numbers for a full season.
With all this in back of mind it was decided that the Boars and Dolphins would combine for 2023 with an aim to participate under their own banners in 2024.
Both clubs were inaugural members of Far South Coast Rugby Union when the local competition commenced 1981. Both clubs have enjoyed plenty of success over the years in both first and second grade.
They have been fierce rivals over the years with derbies always a heated affair.
The teams will play in a new jersey merging the Dolphins' blue with the Boars' red.
Staff appointments and training staff will be announced shortly.
The competition first round commences Saturday April 15with Batemans Bay Broulee to host Bungendore Mudchooks at Hanging Rock Oval, Batemans Bay.
An Under 18's game will be played at 1.00pm followed by seniors men's at 2.30pm.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.