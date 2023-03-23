Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Write place, write time: An interview with G. L Keady

By William Thackeray
Updated March 23 2023 - 12:02pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
'Author Gary Keady and friends.' Picture supplied.

The name's Thackeray, I'm the main protagonist in the paranormal crime fiction novel Dreamraiders by G. L Keady. Aware that most authors are a smidgen schizophrenic I've agreed to interview Gary about the book.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Batemans Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.