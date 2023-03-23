Write place, write time: An interview with G. L Keady

The name's Thackeray, I'm the main protagonist in the paranormal crime fiction novel Dreamraiders by G. L Keady. Aware that most authors are a smidgen schizophrenic I've agreed to interview Gary about the book.
"I love the tortured Metaphor."
"Thanks Gary, so tell me, why after a fifty-year career as a composer, record producer, screenwriter and film director, did you relocate to the Eurobodalla?"
"The school holidays of my youth were spent at Tuross Head. After living all around the world since the late 60s, I wanted my new young family to share the south coast experience. We visited Tuross in 2008, and they fell in love with the place. I could work remotely with my screenwriting, so we made the sea change."
"And you transitioned from screenwriter to author?"
"Yes, they're similar disciplines but to hone my skills as an author, I completed a post graduate Master of Arts, Writing at Swinburne. During the four course I wrote two novels in series, 'Suicide Blonde' and 'Leg Man'."
READ MORE:
"What genre are they?"
"Erotic, adult, contemporary, hard-boiled, crime fiction. A little risqué."
"So, then you wrote and published your latest book, Dreamraiders?"
"Yes."
"Tell me about it?"
"You should know, you're the star. All my books are set in Australia. Dreamraiders is primarily about a detective duo: Thackeray, a flawed old gumshoe nearing retirement and..."
"Hey, I resemble that remark!"
"... Jess Parker, a young Detective on her first assignment. They become embroiled in a case of witchcraft and sorcery in western Sydney."
An age clash?'
'No, sometimes two people bring out the worst in each other, sometimes, the best.'
"How did the story evolve?"
"I was writing a screenplay from a short story called Waxing Moon. It began with a young lass sitting on the grass in Centennial Park, Sydney, happily eating lunch, when she feels something lumpy under her leg. When she picks it up she realises to her horror that it's a human body part. The case of matching the body part to its owner falls into the hands of Detective Thackeray of CIB missing persons. He then embarks on a hair-raising ride into the world of the supernatural."
"So, a final wrap-up of your novel?
"Once they're inside your head you can scream all you like but you won't get them out-Dreamraiders."
Gary's book can be purchased at: booktopia.com.au/dreamraiders-g-l-keady/book/9781513642703.html
The Eurobodalla Fellowship of Australian Writers has two groups that meet monthly.
The night group meets from 6.30 pm to 8.30 pm on the first Monday of the month in a private venue. The day group meets from 10.30 am to 1.30 pm on the first Wednesday of every month at the Red Door Hall in Page Street, Moruya. Annual membership is $45. To join contact: eurobodallawriters.org/contact-us/
