Write place, write time: An interview with G. L Keady

"I was writing a screenplay from a short story called Waxing Moon. It began with a young lass sitting on the grass in Centennial Park, Sydney, happily eating lunch, when she feels something lumpy under her leg. When she picks it up she realises to her horror that it's a human body part. The case of matching the body part to its owner falls into the hands of Detective Thackeray of CIB missing persons. He then embarks on a hair-raising ride into the world of the supernatural."