Hazard reduction burn in Eurobodalla National Park

A hazard reduction burn has been started in Eurobodalla National Park.
NSW National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) are burning 25 hectares of bushland near Tuross Head and Potato Point, west of Beachcomber Holiday Park from March 19.
The burn aims to reduce the fuel load in Eurobodalla National Park, improving protection for properties in the Tuross Head and Potato Point area.
The burn will also help to conserve the environmental values of the park by regenerating and increasing plant species diversity and providing habitat for native animals.
READ MORE:
South Tuross Beach Track, Blackfellows Point Fire Trail, South Tuross Trail, Nev's and Helen's Tracks will be closed to the public for the duration of the burn.
Tracks and trails will be reopened once the area is assessed as safe.
Smoke may be visible in the National Park and from surrounding areas, including Tuross Lake, Tuross village and Potato Point.
People vulnerable to smoke are encouraged to remain indoors and keep their doors and windows closed to reduce exposure.
Hazard reduction burns are essential to reduce bushfire fuel loads to help protect parks, neighbours and communities from future bushfires.
This burn is one of the many that the NSW NPWS is planning in national parks along the South Coast during autumn.
All burns around the state will continue being coordinated with the NSW RFS to ensure the impact on the community is assessed at a regional level.
People with known health conditions can sign up to receive air quality reports, forecasts and alerts via email or SMS from the Department of Planning and Environment.
For health information relating to smoke from bush fires and hazard reduction burning, visit NSW Health or Asthma Australia.
More information on hazard reduction activities is available at: NSW Rural Fire Service and the NSW Government Hazards Near Me website and app.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.