Halfway across the Bay with three nautical miles to go, "Accolade" was a quarter of a nautical mile ahead of "Wishful" and over a nautical mile ahead of "Moonmist". However the breeze progressively faded closer to the land allowing "Wishful" to close the gap. Soon both boats would be ghosting along in very little wind with their crews hand holding the spinnaker sheets and having to sail north of the direct course to keep the sails filling.