Blues & Roots
Moruya Festival
Moruya will rock it out this weekend with the Blues & Roots Festival taking over the Moruya Waterfront Hotel on March 24-26. Twelve bands including Merimbula's hugely successful Kim Churchill will perform over the weekend. Tickets start at $49, grab yours at humanitix.com.
Memorial Shield
Sharks VS Rovers
Come down to the Ack Weyman Oval for some great footy! The Ack Weyman Memorial Shield will see the Moruya Sharks face the Boorowa Rovers on Saturday, March 25. League tag will kick off at 2pm and the first grade game will start at 3pm.
Fun Run
Test Your Endurance
As part of Tri Batemans Bay this weekend, there will be a 2km, 5km and 10km fun run happening on the Batemans Bay Foreshore on March 26 from 6.30am. The run will cross the new Bay bridge and trace along the marina. Registration is essential and starts at $20. Sign up at eliteenergy.com.au.
Sip and Create
Clay Workshop
Broulee Brewhouse is hosting the "Plonk and Create" clay workshop on Thursday, March 23. For $70, play with clay to your heart's content with a drink in hand. All materials will be provided with a short tutorial on how to work with air-dry clay. Get your tickets at eventbrite.com.
Neighbourhood Sessions
Local Tunes
Experience a night of local, live music at The Bend and Sip Bar at 98 Campbell St in Narooma. The NeighbourGOOD sessions are all about spotlighting musicians in the Eurobodalla and surrounds. March 25 will see Val Moogz, Mister Rees Myles Lockhart and Zoe Jeanne grace the stage with their music. Get tickets for $25 at events.humanitix.com.
Free Picnic
Meet The Community
Batemans Bay Community Picnic is hosting their monthly free picnic on Sunday, March 26. The picnic is a family-friendly, alcohol-free event. Whether you want to share your love of food, meet new people or just get out of the house, this picnic is for you. Come to the Clyde Street barbecue area from 12.30pm or call 0448455153 for more info.
Stand-Up Delights
Comedy at Tilba
On Saturday, March 25, Tilba Valley Winery will be the place to go for a laugh. Comedy On Edge is bringing 7 local and international comedians including Kate Dolan, Jamal Abdul and Tim Renkema to the stage. The indoor event includes dinner and will begin at 5pm. Tickets start at $51, grab yours at oztix.com.au.
Don't Forget!
Election Day
The NSW election is on Saturday, March 25. Polling booths will be open from 8am to 6pm across the Eurobodalla.
Megan McClelland is a journalist for Australian Community Media working in the Eurobodalla. Email: megan.mcclelland@austcommunitymedia.com.au Mobile: 0448194726
