Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

University of Wollongong professor Tony Okley shares his top tips on World Sleep Day

Marlene Even
By Marlene Even
March 18 2023 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
University of Wollongong's Distinguished Professor of public health, Tony Okely recommends the best practices for sleep. Picture supplied by University of Wollongong.

Best practice is one thing, getting a good night's sleep is quite another.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Marlene Even

Marlene Even

Journalist

Journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously a radio and podcast host at 2SER Radio.

Local News

Get the latest Batemans Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.