Last week ACM spoke to people in Narooma Plaza Shopping Centre about the issues on their mind as they head to vote in the state election.
Frances Pericleous, Narooma
We moved here 15 years ago and my biggest issue is that in that time we have lost two medical centres, we have lost great doctors and now we are forced to use the one here in Narooma Plaza or Lighthouse or go to Bermagui so I feel we have lost our choices and our area is in the older age bracket. If they care about us they would be giving us a hospital or at least adding to the Moruya one. I think Dr Holland is conscious of the medical side of things. If he gets back in he will definitely look after those things.
Michelle, Narooma
Healthcare. Just making sure we have the services down here that we need. I would like the new government to get behind the psychologists, more services, get behind the people here.
Also fix the roads. I think they are a little bit better now than a few months ago but they are really dangerous from here to Bega. My husband had an accident and there was a lot of damage to the car because of the potholes and people having to swerve onto the wrong side of the road. So fix the roads and support mental health.
Louise and Bruce, Dalmeny
Medical stuff. We are getting a new hospital - it is a fair way off. Lack of doctors. I have had to get two medical procedures and it has taken a long time because of the lack of doctors.
Kevin, Akolele
Healthcare, the lack of. You have to wait two or three weeks to see a GP and there are no specialists such as gynaecologists. My wife needs one and has to go to Canberra.
Stephen Bunt, Goulburn
I will be thinking about the economy, inflation, high interest rates and wages. I would like to see the new government act on health or education. I will say health because I am a retired nurse and they are crying out for better pay and conditions.
Jamie King,Narooma and Sydney
My biggest issue is I don't trust the major parties, particularly the Liberals. I think they get involved in lots of closed door deals that we don't have any say in. John Barilaro - some of the comments he has made. I am not sure about Labor. That is my concern. I think we will end up with a pile of Independents which might not be a bad thing.
Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a writer, researcher and journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, Bodalla to Tilba, plus Bermagui. Contact me at marion.williams@austcommunitymedia.com.au if you have a story you think our readers would like.
