We moved here 15 years ago and my biggest issue is that in that time we have lost two medical centres, we have lost great doctors and now we are forced to use the one here in Narooma Plaza or Lighthouse or go to Bermagui so I feel we have lost our choices and our area is in the older age bracket. If they care about us they would be giving us a hospital or at least adding to the Moruya one. I think Dr Holland is conscious of the medical side of things. If he gets back in he will definitely look after those things.