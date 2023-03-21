The old Moruya Post Office is certainly a lucky building.
Looking up at the house, you would find it hard to believe that in its 130 years, it has been home to millions of telegrams and letters, 18 postmasters and their families and been visited by generations of customers.
Overlooking Moruya's busy Campbell and Page Street intersection, the old post office remains an iconic site, matched in age by the neighbouring St John's Anglican Church (circa 1890).
The building, however, was not Moruya's first post office. In 1879, Moruya residents expressed anger at the shameful state of their post office "shanty" on the corner of Vulcan and Queen Streets and began petitioning for a new premises to strengthen the Eurobodalla's intermittent mailing system.
In true Moruya fashion, granite blocks from Henry Ziegler's quarry near Moruya Heads provided a foundation for the new post office. In 1887, it officially opened.
Soon after its centenary, the post office was bought by Jenny Thors and converted into a bed and breakfast - the seven bedrooms and five bathrooms would transition well from a postmasters' home into the Post & Telegraph Boutique Bed and Breakfast. Arlene and Ruth, local sisters were caretakers of the building for 16 years before they put it on the market in 2018.
Current owners, retirees Sue and Mick Franklin, leapt at the chance to become custodians when they came across the online ad in August 2020.
Their $980,000 bid was the first time anyone had shown serious interest in the property since it hit the market two years prior.
Surprisingly, the pair had never worked in the tourism industry. However, they always appreciated the warmth and character of a bed and breakfast - Sue's parents once operated the Globe Inn at Yass.
That appreciation was instant when they first visited the old post office.
"I fell in love with it as soon as I saw it," Mick said.
The settlement took just a day, and Sue and Mick became the custodians of a piece of Moruya's heritage overnight.
"We wanted to come to a place where we felt we can stay for a long time, maybe forever," Sue said.
"We both retired and realized that we were looking for something different to do in retirement."
Bookings were scarce during the pandemic, so Sue and Mick took the opportunity to study their new undertaking (thanks to the Moruya and District Historical Society) and renovate the old post office to match their vision.
"We wanted to create somewhere that we would stay if we were visiting Moruya."
While landscaping and renovating the old post office's exterior, Sue and Mick were warmly reminded by local passersby of the building's heritage and connection to Moruya families.
Mick tells the story of a man he met while gardening on the Page Street side of the old post office: "I spotted him taking photos so I invited him in and his eyes lit up. He told me he used to work here in the 1970's sending telegrams.
"He was in tears when he stood at the exact spot he used to work. He went home and sent us some old stamps he'd kept from his working days."
Another elderly man walked past the old post office and told Mick and Sue he used to live in the house with his family of seven.
Stories like this have been immortalised by Sue and Mick - the telegram workers' stamps are now encased in the last remaining post office boxes, while a wall of framed envelopes, sketches and photographs of the old post office adorn the walls in the upstairs sitting room.
In the very same sitting room, Sue was thrilled to discover that behind the most recent coat of paint, a motley of 7 different layers of paint was visible from 130 years of renovations.
"The painter started scraping off the paint and discovered a beautiful mix of paint layers, so I told him to leave that corner." It creates a colourful window into the post offices' past.
Despite the high traffic from customers and staff on the first floor and postmasters' families on the second floor, the building's ironbark flooring has retained its strength and rich colour.
"The building is so solid," Sue said.
"I think about all that wear and tear and all these kids running up and down the stairs. When you look at stairs now, you can see they are worn but well-loved.
"Maintaining an old place like this is a commitment, it's a big job, but we are so lucky to be able to live here.
"We know it might be a long time before we're considered locals, but living here makes you feel like you're a custodian for a part of history in Moruya."
Megan McClelland is a journalist for Australian Community Media working in the Eurobodalla. Email: megan.mcclelland@austcommunitymedia.com.au Mobile: 0448194726
