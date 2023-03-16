MP Dr Michael Holland has committed to funding $84,000 for three two-bedroom units as part of a $284,000 housing support plan if re-elected on March 25.
On March 16, Dr Holland visited not-for-profit organisation The Family Place in Moruya to announce the NSW Labor Party's investment to battle homelessness.
The units are considered "emergency temporary housing" and could accommodate more than six people.
"The Family Place has been supporting so many people experiencing homelessness in our community, I'm hoping this commitment will be able to help alleviate some pressure they're under in finding emergency accommodation," said Dr Holland.
Dr Holland confirmed that if elected, The Family Place will have security and "continuity of funding".
"We know that people in the Eurobodalla suffer from homelessness and the housing crisis. The most obvious form of that is the homeless people at North Head [campground in Moruya]."
In NSW alone, there are 57,000 people waiting for public housing to become available.
Malindey Sorrell, CEO of The Family Place is hopeful that the commitment will provide some housing options for "people in crisis" at North Head. Ms Sorrell says since the pandemic, no housing options have been offered to the estimated 50 people which is creating a bottleneck in the Eurobodalla.
Lachlan Fuzzard, Housing Coordinator at The Family Place, says that women aged 55 and over are the most likely cohort to experience homeless. "Lower superannuation balances and losing houses through separation or divorce are some of the reasons why more women are facing homelessness."
"We're hopeful that the three two-bedroom units will be somewhere in Moruya," said Mr Fuzzard. The exact location of the units is yet to be announced, however the placement of the housing in Moruya would hopefully offer reprieve to the families that have lived at North Head for more than two years.
The remaining $200,000 will fund two new affordable housing units in Bermagui.
Megan McClelland is a journalist for Australian Community Media working in the Eurobodalla. Email: megan.mcclelland@austcommunitymedia.com.au Mobile: 0448194726
