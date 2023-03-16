Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Nsw Election

Dr Michael Holland commits $84,000 to emergency housing for homeless

Megan McClelland
By Megan McClelland
Updated March 16 2023 - 4:28pm, first published 4:10pm
The Family Place Chief Executive Officer Malindey Sorrell and Dr Michael Holland with the team at The Family Place in Moruya. Picture: Megan McClelland

MP Dr Michael Holland has committed to funding $84,000 for three two-bedroom units as part of a $284,000 housing support plan if re-elected on March 25.

